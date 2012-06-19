BRUSSELS Any review of Greece's bailout could mean changing details within the 130-billion-euro package, but the drive to bring Greek debt down to a manageable level and push through reforms will not weaken, a senior euro zone official said on Tuesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said terms agreed with Greece earlier this year were "changeable" and could be "adapted" but there were different opinions in the euro zone and in Greece on the scope of such changes.

The United States, which is the largest International Monetary Fund member country, said it supports discussions to review the Greek bailout programme, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the G20 leaders' summit in Mexico that any loosening of Greece's reform promises would be unacceptable.

