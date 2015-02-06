ATHENS Greece is telling its euro zone partners it does not want any more bailout money, but needs the authority to issue more short-term debt, a government official said on Friday.

It also wants the profits from Greek bonds held by the European Central Bank and other euro zone authorities, as agreed previously.

"Greece is not asking for the remaining tranches of the current bailout programme - except the 1.9 billion euros (1 billion pounds) that the ECB and the EU members states' central banks must return," the official said.

The left-wing Greek government is striving to shake off the austerity that has come with a European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout. Instead of an extension to the current bailout, it wants a "bridge agreement" before presenting a new proposal.

"The bridge deal is not a new bailout, with terms, inspection visits, etc," the official said, asking not be named.

"It is also necessary that Greece is given the possibility to issue T-bills, beyond the (current) 15 billion euro threshold, in order to cover any extra needs," the official said.

Greece is still due a 7.2 billion euro trance from the EU/IMF bailout, pending a suspended review.

The country faces interest rate payments of around 2 billion over the month of February and should repay a 1.5 billion euro loan to the IMF in March.

(Written by Jeremy Gaunt)