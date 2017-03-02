ATHENS Greece on Tuesday urged its lenders to define medium-term debt relief measures quickly so that the country can be included in the ECB's bond-buying programme and be able to finance itself from the markets when its current bailout ends.

"The measures that will be implemented once the current programme expires need to be defined now", government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a news briefing, referring to debt relief.

Tzanakopoulos said Greece wanted to be included in ECB's quantitative easing programme the soonest possible.

Greece and its lenders from euro zone countries and the International Monetary Fund resumed on Tuesday a bailout review which has dragged on for months due to differences over reforms and because of a rift between the European Union and the International Monetary Fund over the country's fiscal targets.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)