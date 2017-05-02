FILE PHOTO: An anti-government demonstrator waves a Greek flag outside the parliament during a protest in Athens, Greece June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/File Photo

ATHENSGreece said on Tuesday it expects to wrap up talks with its foreign creditors on fiscal issues and reforms by May 22 to conclude a crucial bailout review which will open the way for the disbursement of vital loans that the country needs to get to repay debt.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos also said it wants an agreement on debt relief by then, the day when Eurogroup finance ministers meet in Brussels.

The Greek parliament will legislate on May 16 new measures agreed with international lenders.

