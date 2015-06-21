Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling talks to journalists as he arrives for a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Austria's finance minister said on Sunday it was important for the European Central Bank to keep providing emergency liquidity for Greek banks as long as they are solvent, adding that he expected Greek banks to open without problems next week.

"I expect that tomorrow and in the next few days this won't be a problem," Hans Joerg Schelling told Austrian broadcaster ORF, adding that no European bank would withstand several months' worth of the kind of capital outflows Greece has been seeing.

"That's why I think it's important, that we keep these support programmes, also those from the ECB, running as long as possible."

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)