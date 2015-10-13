FTSE dips as Fed minutes, financials weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BERLIN The head of the Greek banking association told a German newspaper she did not think that Greek banks would need all of the 25 billion euros (18.5 billion pounds) that has been set aside for their recapitalisation as part of the country's third bailout.
Asked in an interview with business daily Handelsblatt how much fresh capital the banks still needed, Louka Katseli said: "I wouldn't dare give you a number but my personal opinion is that the banks will not need the entire 25 billion euros."
Katseli also said it was possible that private investors would put between 5 and 6 billion euros into Greek banks.
She said Greek banks were "healthy" overall.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.