BERLIN The head of the Greek banking association told a German newspaper she did not think that Greek banks would need all of the 25 billion euros (18.5 billion pounds) that has been set aside for their recapitalisation as part of the country's third bailout.

Asked in an interview with business daily Handelsblatt how much fresh capital the banks still needed, Louka Katseli said: "I wouldn't dare give you a number but my personal opinion is that the banks will not need the entire 25 billion euros."

Katseli also said it was possible that private investors would put between 5 and 6 billion euros into Greek banks.

She said Greek banks were "healthy" overall.

