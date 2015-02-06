LONDON Greek bank shares fell on Friday, capping a week of wild trading swings, as brokers cut their forecasts on worries over dwindling deposits and the effects of political brinksmanship between Greece and its creditors.

Greek banks' dependence on central-bank funding -- and the European Central Bank's move to deny the use of Greek bonds as collateral -- has ratcheted up tension as Greece's new leftist government tries to deliver on promises it would scrap austerity measures and negotiate a debt write-off.

Athens-listed lenders, including Alpha Bank and National Bank of Greece, had fallen more than 5 percent by 1200 GMT. The losses came after Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank cut their profit forecasts and price targets on the sector, citing rising uncertainty over funding and growth.

The Athens FTSE banks index was down 3.8 percent, still up some 20 percent since last Friday but 17 percent below the past week's highs.

Both Goldman and Deutsche said their base case was that Greece would remain in the euro zone, thus avoiding a messy "Grexit" from the currency bloc. But they warned that a reported rise in deposit outflows to a monthly record of some 11 billion euros (8 billion pounds) in January had raised risks of a crisis.

"The final outcome of negotiations between Greece and its official creditors could either make or break the Greek banks in our view," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients, downgrading Alpha Bank and National Bank of Greece to "Neutral" from "Buy".

"We believe political compromise is possible, but not likely to be straightforward."

Deutsche cut its price targets on several Greek banks including National Bank of Greece, whose target was halved.

Greek officials dismiss the threat of a banking crisis. The governor of the Greek central bank, Yannis Stournaras, said on Thursday banks were solid and under control. "There is absolutely no problem with the banks," he said.

Some investors do see potential upside. Franklin Templeton emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius said Greece's long-term investment outlook remained good and that the country's bank stocks looked attractive.

