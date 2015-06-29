ATHENS The Athens Stock Exchange will remain closed for transactions through July 6, a spokeswoman said on Monday, after the Greek government shut banks and imposed controls to prevent a capital flight from the lenders.

Capital controls kicked in across Greece on Monday after the European Central Bank failed to approve an extension of emergency funding for Greek banks, in the midst of a deepening crisis between Athens and its international creditors. Greece is due to hold a referendum on July 5 on bailout terms from creditors.

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Deepa Babington)