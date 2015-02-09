LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron chaired a meeting with officials from the finance ministry and the Bank of England on Monday to plan for a possible Greek exit from the euro zone, a finance ministry source said.

British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that Britain was stepping up contingency planning, and that the stand-off between Greece and the euro zone was raising risks to the British economy.

"It was a meeting between the prime minister and officials at the Treasury and the Bank," the source said. "It is not saying that anyone thinks it is going to happen, but it is right that they have a look at the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone. That would create real instability," he added.

