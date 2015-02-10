British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne attends the session 'Recharging Europe' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

LONDON Chancellor George Osborne said the danger of a miscalculation leading to a "very bad outcome" between Greece and the euro area is increasing, Bloomberg reported.

"It’s clear that the risks to the world economy, the risk to the British economy of this standoff between the euro zone and Greece, is growing each day," Osborne said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Istanbul late on Monday.

"The risks of a miscalculation or a misstep leading to a very bad outcome are growing as well," Osborne said.

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)