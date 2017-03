BRUSSELS Failure to reach an agreement on Greece's debt problems would have severe consequences for economic stability, Chancellor George Osborne said on Tuesday, calling on all sides to hammer out a deal.

The result of failure to reach an agreement would be "very severe for economic and financial stability," Osborne said on arrival for a meeting of EU finance ministers.

"What Britain really needs to see is competence, not chaos," he said.

