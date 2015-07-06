FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
LONDON Greece and the euro zone need to find a sustainable solution after Greeks voted 'No' to a bailout proposal, British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday.
The spokeswoman said it was in Britain's interests for Greece to find a solution.
When asked whether Greece should stay in the European Union, Cameron's spokeswoman said Britain supports a 28-member EU.
"Clearly Greece and the euro zone need to sit down and talk through the implications of the result and what happens next. They need to find a sustainable solution," she added.
(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .