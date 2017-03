BRUSSELS Greece and its international creditors including the European Commission and the IMF will meet on Saturday, the Commission said on Friday.

"The Brussels Group is meeting this weekend, as of tomorrow afternoon, so work is ongoing and then the informal Eurogroup of April 24 will be the opportunity for finance ministers to take stock of progress," Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)