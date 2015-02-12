EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ATHENS Greece's tax revenues fell 1 billion euros (1 billion pounds) below the targeted level in January as Greeks held off on making tax payments ahead of a snap election on Jan. 25, the deputy finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.
"There is a shortfall in tax revenues of about 1 billion euros," Dimitris Mardas told Reuters, saying the government was confident of recouping the sum in the coming months.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.