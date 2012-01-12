BRUSSELS/BERLIN Greece could force reluctant creditors to sign up to a bond swap, three senior euro zone sources said on Thursday, as Athens struggles to get enough private investors to participate in a second bailout it needs to avert default.

If a clear majority of Greece's private creditors agreed voluntarily to the bond swap designed to lighten its debt burdens, retroactive collective action clauses (CACs) could be imposed on others to compel them to do so too.

"Greece could introduce, retroactively, CACs on all outstanding bonds, and in this way force hedge funds, which are now holding out in hope of making a handsome profit, to sign up to the agreement," one of the three sources said.

Euro zone leaders agreed last October to provide 130 billion euros (108.5 billion pounds) in a second financing package for debt-laden Greece if private bondholders agree to forgive 50 percent of what Athens owes them in nominal terms.

They would swap their existing Greek bonds for new ones.

If nearly all investors agreed to the 50 percent cut, Greek debt would fall by around 100 billion euros, which, coupled with structural reforms, should bring the debt down to a more sustainable 120 percent of GDP in 2020 from 160 percent now.

But officials said the participation rate could be smaller than hoped because many hedge funds would profit more if Greece defaulted as they would get paid in full from insurance they bought earlier against such a possibility.

If the deal went ahead with a smaller number of financial institutions participating, the Greek debt reduction would be smaller than 100 billion euros and euro zone governments would therefore probably have to cover the difference.

In this case, also, hedge funds would profit, getting their Greek bond holdings fully redeemed if they stay out of the deal.

A senior lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats warned euro zone partners against pouring more money into bailing out Athens.

"I can hardly believe that Greece, in its current state, can be saved," Michael Fuchs, deputy leader of the Christian Democrats' parliamentary group, told Reuters on Thursday.

Responding to reports that talks with private sector creditors on participation in the debt restructuring are running into difficulties, Fuchs warned European partners against increasing taxpayers' contribution.

"We need to draw the line somewhere... this cannot be a bottomless pit," he said.

The risk that recalcitrant bondholders could be rewarded has prompted Greece to consider an unprecedented retroactive introduction of collective action clauses on outstanding debt.

"CACs are necessary to get the holdouts on board. Otherwise the euro zone summit's goal of a high participation rate is totally unrealistic," the second of the three sources said.

Such clauses would say that a debt restructuring deal agreed on by a certain percentage of investors is binding for all, thus removing any profit for hedge funds from holding out.

"The reality is it's happening. What we don't yet know exactly is what it looks like," a fourth source, close to the talks, said about the collective action clause introduction.

The source said the introduction of such clauses could be done quickly, from one week to the next, possibly in February.

Sources said a participation rate of two-thirds of Greek private creditors would be enough as the rate required to impose the device, although a rate of 75 percent for example would be better.

A fifth source, also close to the talks, said lawyers were working on the retroactive introduction of CACs in Greek bonds.

Senior euro zone officials are to meet on Thursday afternoon in Brussels to discuss Greek debt problems and Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said he had high hopes for the outcome, without being more specific.

"This afternoon, the Eurogroup Working Group is meeting in Brussels and we expect progress. We expect important news from Brussels tonight and will meet again with (the IIF's) Mr (Charles) Dallara, (Jean) Lemierre and Prime Minister (Lucas) Papademos," Venizelos said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund, which is one of the institutional lenders to the Greek government under the first, 110 billion euro financing programme, also supports the introduction of CACs in its fifth review of Greece.

"A next key step now under consideration is the inducement(s) to use to ensure near-universal participation (including the possible legislation of CACs in domestic law bonds)," the IMF review said.

(Additional reporting by Sarah White, Sophie Sassard, Andreas Rinke and Ingrid Melander; Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Noah Barkin)