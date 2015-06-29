BoE's Vlieghe says inflation rise does not mean rate hike - The Times
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.
LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he thought it would be hard for Greece to stay in the single currency if Greeks voted to reject a deal from international creditors in a forthcoming referendum.
"If they vote no I find it hard to see how that is consistent with staying in the euro because there would be, I think, a very significant problem. But it's for the Greek people to decide," Cameron told BBC radio.
He said he wanted to see a deal struck between Athens and the EU for the sake of stability, saying the crisis showed the need for the bloc to be more flexible.
U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson and JPMorgan Chase & Co became the latest big U.S. companies to suspend all digital advertising on Google's YouTube, over concerns that its ads may have appeared on channels that broadcast offensive videos.