LONDON The Greek government will on Sunday night consider imposing capital controls and closing the country's banks on Monday, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday.

Huge pressure has been piling up on Greek banks after talks between Athens and its creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal collapsed. Long lines formed in front of cash machines across the country on Saturday as people rushed to withdraw funds.

When asked whether capital controls were inevitable and whether the banks would be shut down on Monday, Varoufakis told BBC radio: "This is a matter that we'll have to work overnight on with the appropriate authorities both here in Greece and in Frankfurt.

"It is our view that a monetary union that cannot guarantee functioning banks, especially under the pretext that the Greek people have had the audacity of demanding to have a say in their future, constitutes a major denial of the very principle of monetary union."

