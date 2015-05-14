EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ATHENS Greece's government respects the independence of the central bank, the government spokesman said on Thursday, after a senior minister criticized central bank chief Yannis Stournaras for his role in winding down a small bank.
"The Greek government respects the Bank of Greece's independence and ... seeks to have the best possible cooperation for the interests of the country and banking system," Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference.
Stournaras's relations with Greece's new leftist government have come under scrutiny in recent days. Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis this week was quoted as saying Stournaras's role in winding down ATEbank - a small lender that gave loans to farmers - in 2012 was a "scandal".
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.