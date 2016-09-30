Governor of the Central Bank of Greece Yannis Stournaras presents the new 20 Euro banknote at the institution's Museum in Athens, Greece, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS The Greek and international banking systems were "safe" and tools were in place to protect them from any impact from the crisis engulfing Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.

Deutsche, which employs around 100,000 people, has been in turmoil after being handed a demand for up to $14 billion earlier in September from the U.S. authorities for misselling mortgage-backed securities.

"I am not worried. We have tools in our hands to protect ourselves from any unfavourable developments," Stournaras told reporters, responding to a question. "But I don't believe this will happen," he added.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)