BEIJING China is confident about the outcome of Greece debt talks, Vice Foreign Minister Wang Chao told reporters on Friday, ahead of a visit next week to Europe by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

