BERLIN Europe has China's backing in dealing with the Greek debt crisis and China wants to see Europe flourish, the European Union united and a strong euro as that is in Beijing's interests, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a newspaper interview.

"Europe has China's support when it comes to dealing with the challenges of the international financial crisis and the debt problem in Greece," Li said in a joint interview with Handelsblatt and several other European newspapers.

