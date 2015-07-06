FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
BEIJING China believes Greece will stay within the eurozone and the region can resolve its current problems, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after Greeks voted resoundingly to reject the austerity terms of a bailout.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .