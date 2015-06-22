PARIS A Greek exit from the eurozone would not mean the end of the euro, Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) Chief Executive Martin Blessing was quoted as saying in French financial daily Les Echos on Monday.

"It is what Mr. Tsipras tries to make us believe, but this is not necessarily the case," Blessing told the paper, referring to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The head of Germany's second-biggest lender said that it's not sure that Greece would leave the euro if it defaults on its debt and that even if it did, he sees no reason why others would follow its example.

"That would be the case if Greece did much better after leaving, but how likely is that? Argentina is not a very convincing example," he said.

A summit of euro zone prime ministers and presidents meets on Monday to try and keep Greece in the currency bloc.

