A Greek national flag flutters next to a statue of ancient Greek goddess Athena, in Athens May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A European Union flag (L) and a Greek national flag flutter as the ancient Parthenon temple is seen in the background in Athens June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS Talks between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and senior EU officials made progress and intensive negotiations on a financing deal will continue, the European Commission said in a statement early on Thursday.

"It was a good, constructive meeting. Progress was made in understanding each other's positions on the basis of various proposals. It was agreed that they will meet again. Intense work will continue," the EU executive said after Tsipras met Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the chair of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

