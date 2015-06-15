BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday that international creditors had already made substantial concessions to Greece and that their demands were valid and made full economic sense.

"We stand ready, if there is something is new, to engage.... If there is anything new we would be very happy to engage as mediators in taking these talks further," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

The Commission's economic policy spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said the package proposed by the institutions was substantial, valid and made full economic sense.

"The proposals meet the needs of the Greek people, the Greek government, but also of the other 18 (euro zone) member states," she said.

"The targets have already been significantly lowered... It's not a one-way street."

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)