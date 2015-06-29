BoE's Vlieghe says inflation rise does not mean rate hike - The Times
Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe said a rise in inflation would not make him consider raising interest rates, The Times reported on Friday.
BRUSSELS The European Commission will not make any new proposals for solving the Greece crisis on Monday, a spokeswoman said, appearing to contradict comments from EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on French radio.
Earlier, Moscovici said a deal between Greece and its creditors was "only a few centimetres away" and that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would make proposals on next steps in the Greek crisis at midday.
Moscovici later tweeted: "President Juncker will announce ... the way ahead with Greece. The Commission's latest proposals are known and have been published."
Juncker has scheduled a news conference for 12:45 p.m. (1045 GMT). On Sunday, the Commission took the unusual step of making public the offer that EU negotiators had put to Greece on Friday before the Greek government called a referendum on the proposal.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Noah Barkin and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)
