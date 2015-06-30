BRUSSELS There may still be margin for manoeuvre to negotiate further a package between Greece and its international creditors but the decision would be up to the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"I understand there still may be margins or not for further discussions, further talks but... that would be for the Eurogroup to consider," EU Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters at a daily press briefing.

He added that EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had no plans to visit Athens.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)