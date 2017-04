A Greek flag flutters in the wind above tourists visiting the archaeological site of the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BRUSSELS International creditors have agreed to lend Greece up to 86 billion euros (61 billion pounds) over three years, the European Commission confirmed on Friday following six hours of talks in Brussels.

"New loans of up to 86 billion euros will be made available over the next three years to Greece," the Commission said in a statement.

