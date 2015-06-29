BRUSSELS The European Commission gave its legal blessing to Greece's imposition of capital controls on Monday, saying Athens appeared justified in breaching EU laws on free capital movement in order to protect its banks.

"In the current circumstances, the stability of the financial and banking system in Greece constitutes a matter of overriding public interest and public policy that would appear to justify the imposition of temporary restrictions on capital flows," Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill said in a statement.

"Maintaining financial stability is the main and immediate challenge for the country. While the imposed restrictive measures appear necessary and proportionate at this time, the free movement of capital will however need to be reinstated as soon as possible in the interest of the Greek economy, the euro zone, and the European Union's single market as a whole."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by John Stonestreet)