ATHENS Greece's finance ministry denied on Thursday that Athens told its creditors it would run out cash on April 9 during a teleconference of euro zone deputy finance ministers this week.

Euro zone officials told Reuters earlier on Thursday that Athens will run out of money on April 9 and appealed for more loans before reforms on which new disbursements hinge are agreed and implemented, but the request was rejected.

"The finance ministry categorically denies an anonymous report by Reuters on issues which were supposedly discussed during the Euro Working Group on April 1," the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Larry King)