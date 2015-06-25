BRUSSELS Institutions representing Greece's creditors gave Athens until 0900 GMT (1100 CET) on Thursday to come up with a new, workable proposal of reforms that could unlock new funding and help the country avoid a default on Tuesday, a euro zone official said.

"If there is no deal by then, the institutions will send their own proposal to the Eurogroup," the euro zone official said.

Euro zone finance ministers are to reconvene at 1100 GMT (1300 CET) in Brussels after their meeting yesterday was cut short after roughly one hour because there was no agreement with Athens that they could discuss.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)