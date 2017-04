Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem (C) takes part in an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers extended the bailout for Greece by four months on Friday after Athens pledged not to roll back any reforms that could have a negative fiscal impact and to honour all its debts, the chairman of the meeting said.

Greece has also agreed to present on Monday a list of reforms that would conclude the terms of the existing bailout.

"This is a very positive outcome," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)