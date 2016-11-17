German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

VIENNA The German finance minister on Thursday rejected calls for debt relief for Greece.

"Anyone who now speaks about debt relief for Greece does not strengthen those who want reforms," Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an event in Vienna.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to discuss wide-ranging debt relief for Greece when they meet next month.

