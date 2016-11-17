J&J to buy Actelion for $30 billion
ZURICH Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion (23.8 billion pounds) deal.
VIENNA The German finance minister on Thursday rejected calls for debt relief for Greece.
"Anyone who now speaks about debt relief for Greece does not strengthen those who want reforms," Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an event in Vienna.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to discuss wide-ranging debt relief for Greece when they meet next month.
TOKYO Asian stocks rose to 3-1/2-month highs on Thursday, cheered by the Dow Jones Industrial Average breaching the 20,000-level for the first time, though concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance kept the dollar on the defensive.
Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra, the most prominent global executive at Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc, to lead its virtual reality business including the Oculus unit, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said.