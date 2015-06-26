BERLIN Greek debt will miss debt targets set out by creditors in 2012 but an analysis prepared for euro zone finance ministers shows its debt burden is still sustainable without writing off principal -- if Greece gets another three-year bailout.

The analysis, commissioned by the EU creditor governments to help their financing-for-reforms negotiations with Athens, concludes that even in the worst scenario for the Greek economy, the lenders would not have to write off any loans.

Debt relief has been a repeated request from the leftist government in Athens which wants to ease back on austerity.

Under a 2012 bailout agreement, Greece was to reach a debt-to-GDP ratio of 124 percent in 2020 and in 2022 a debt-to-GDP ratio substantially lower than 110 percent, down from 175 percent now.

"It is clear that the policy slippages and uncertainties of the last months have made the achievement of the 2012 targets impossible under any scenario," the analysis, seen by Reuters, said.

"The main factors behind the deterioration of the

Debt Sustainability Analysis are the worsening of economic growth, the revised primary balance path, the lower

privatisation revenues and possible additional financial needs for the banking sector."

Under the revised forecast and the most optimistic scenario that Athens implements all reforms, Greek is debt to fall to 124 percent only in 2022 from 172.8 pct in 2015.

If it implements the reforms only partially, Greek debt will fall only to 135 percent in 2022 from 174.3 pct in 2015.

In the worst case, which the International Monetary Fund sees as its "baseline", which means most likely, Greek debt would fall only to 142.2 percent in 2022 from 176.7 percent in 2015.

"All scenarios assume a new 3-year programme with concessional financing," the analysis said.

The analysis stresses however, that focussing on the debt-to-GDP ratio does not give an accurate picture of debt sustainability and that this is better reflected by gross financing needs of a country.

Measured like this, Greece has no sustainability problem in any scenario, but would require help to improve the sustainability, via for example an extension of maturities, under the third, least favourable option.

"This gross financing need metric points to no sustainability issues under the first two scenarios," the document said.

"The gross financing needs remain well below 15 percent threshold, a threshold mentioned in IMF guidance for

this criterion. Under this scenario, significant reprofiling of the stock of debt and concessional lending terms would improve sustainability," it said.

"Reprofiling of payment flows does not imply nominal

haircut or budgetary costs for creditors. This would also entail further NPV gains for Greece, and strengthen the sustainability of the Greek public debt in the long-run."

(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)