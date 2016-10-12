A Greek flag flutters in front of the ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site in Athens, Greece, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund should conclude on its debt sustainability analysis for Greece by Christmas, Greek economy minister George Stathakis said on Wednesday.

"Decisions on debt need to be taken now," Stathakis told lawmakers in the Greek parliament. "..The debt sustainability analysis which the IMF must do.. must be concluded by Christmas."

Stathakis said Greek authorities wanted to smoothen out any significant surges in its debt repayment schedule. Greece's debt to GDP ratio exceeds 170 percent, the highest in the euro zone.

The recipient of three international bailouts, Greece is pinning hopes on a deal for the restructure of its mountain of debt following the conclusion by lenders of a second review of economic reforms.

Greece and representatives of lenders formally start talks on the second review next week.

(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)