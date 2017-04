BRUSSELS The Greek delegation to a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels was conferring by phone with Athens on whether it could agree to a joint statement with other EU governments, EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

A common statement on the outlines of a strategy for handling Greece's finances had been drafted, they said, but Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and his team then decided to check with the government in Athens before agreeing.

A key issue is how far Greece is seen to agree to extending its bailout package from international lenders.