COPENHAGEN Denmark is willing to contribute to a bridging loan to Greece to stave off a potential default on ECB repayment next week as euro zone countries debate a third bailout deal, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Sweden and Britain have both voiced concern over the loan because it would come from a fund to which all EU members, not just euro zone members, contribute.

"The euro area has taken a large responsibility for Greece. Denmark is ready to help by supporting a short term EU loan for Greece in the interim," Denmark's finance minister Claus Frederiksen said in emailed comments to Reuters.

Denmark is not a member of the euro zone. Frederiksen said non-euro zone members are shielded from any losses should Greece default in the $7 billion (£4.48 billion) loan, without elaborating.

Denmark's contribution would not need approval by parliament. Earlier in the day, several parties that support the government said they did not agree with Denmark's contribution, local news agencies reported.

The ministry did not say how much Denmark would contribute.

