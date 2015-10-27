ATHENS Greek bank deposits rose slightly in September, data from the country's central bank showed on Tuesday.

Business and household deposits rose by 530 million euros or 0.44 percent month-on-month to 121.67 billion euros (88 billion pounds) but remain at their lowest level since May 2003. They had risen slightly to 121.14 billion euros in August, halting a 10-month decline.

Greece saw an outflow of deposits of 42 billion euros from December to July. Capital controls the country imposed on June 28 helped contained the flight, which has sharply increased Greek banks' dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)