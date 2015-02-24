AMSTERDAM Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday that Greece's revised economic plan could serve as a starting point for negotiations, their chairman said, but warned that Greece may be underestimating the challenges it faces.

"Everyone said (the plan) was serious enough as a starting point for the negotiations ... so we can conclude the programme in the coming four months," Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in an interview with Dutch RTL television.

He said Greece's new government had the right to put its own "stamp" on the programme so long as it stayed within the parameters set down by the rest of the euro zone.

"The new government is much more aggressive on taxes and corruption, and these are excellent things ... But the Greek government is perhaps too optimistic about the speed with which they can boost tax revenues," said Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.

