AMSTERDAM Greece must immediately begin making steps toward complying with the terms of its loan agreements, Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, or financial markets will again begin to lose confidence in the country.

Dijsselbloem, who heads the group of finance ministers that use the euro, said in an interview with Dutch television station RTL that Greece must begin talks with finance experts in Athens and with creditors in Brussels on Wednesday.

"It has to happen tomorrow," he said of Greece entering negotiations over the package of budget reforms it must implement in order to receive further funding. Its creditors include euro member countries, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank.

"If the programme remains lying dead in a corner, then the world outside won't have much trust in it, and then the lack of confidence in Greece and around Greece will return," he said.

Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands' finance minister, said Greece would not receive any disbursements unless it actually enacts reforms, rather than discussing them.

"Just receiving the money without any action - it's not going to happen," he said.

(Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)