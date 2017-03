Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem (R) talk during an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday it is "not even theoretically possible" for Greece's lenders to resume support this week while discussions on its economic reforms are ongoing.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster RTL, Dijsselbloem said that "even if the institutions in Greece reach an agreement this week it would have to go through the Eurogroup ... So, even theoretically, it isn't possible this week" for payments to resume.

