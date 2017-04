AMSTERDAM Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday that talks with Greece over its debt would remain stalled until Athens comes with "serious proposals" on budgetary reform.

Speaking to reporters in The Hague, Dijsselbloem said it was "unacceptable" the Greek government had so far rejected proposals tabled in talks with himself and European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"They can come with alternatives but then they have to be proper," he said.

"And as long as we don't have those, then it's going to be very difficult" to resume talks, he said.

