BRUSSELS Greece must introduce a pension reform that will be credible and make the budget sustainable in the medium term, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Monday.

Dijsselbloem was speaking before a meeting of the ministers -- also Greece's biggest lenders -- who are to assess if the country has delivered on promises of reforms that were the condition for emergency loans from the euro zone.

"Let me make quite clear that we need credible and sustainable pension reforms and the budget needs to be on track also in the medium term," Dijsselbloem said.

Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have diverging views on how ambitious Greece's reforms, including on pensions, need to be to make the Greek economy sustainable.

But Dijsselbloem said the concerns were shared.

"That is not just something that concerns the IMF. It is something that concerns all the institutions and the Eurogroup. We need to stick to the agreement we had last summer: how to do that, how the pension reform will work out, what fresh fiscal measures are needed. Maybe we will hear today," he said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)