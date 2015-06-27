BRUSSELS The euro zone is ready to withstand any contagion from Greece, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference on Saturday.

"We discussed among each other the strong determination (in the euro zone), the preservation of strength (of the bloc). Frameworks have been put in place, institutions have been built which have strengthened our cooperation, strengthened our monetary union. We are in a much stronger position than before the crisis," Dijsselbloem said.

"All of us intend to make full use of the instruments available to preserve the integrity and the stability of the euro area," he said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)