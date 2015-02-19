BRUSSELS Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said on Thursday that Greece had asked for a "six-month extension" of its bailout agreement but he gave no details of the terms Athens requested.

"Received Greek request for six months extension," Dijsselbloem said on Twitter without elaborating.

International creditors have urged the new Greek government to extend its existing bailout package but Athens has said it would not do that and was seeking a different loan arrangement.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)