Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BRUSSELS European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday he hoped that a three-year bailout programme could be agreed with Greece within a few weeks and added that debt restructuring would be a feature of such talks.
Greece's euro zone partners have agreed in principle to start negotiations with Greece on a European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout and has secured bridge financing of 7.16 billion euros.
"On debt I would expect this being a part of negotiations, because this is also something the IMF insists on," Dombrovskis, who is the commissioner responsible for the euro, told a news conference.
"There is also a clear conclusion of the Euro Summit that the IMF should be a part of the third programme. It means certainly also that debt sustainability issue is going to be a part of negotiations."
Greece has to redeem government bonds held by the European Central Bank on July 20 and also in mid-August.
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Philip Blenkinsop)
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.