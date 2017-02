AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday Greece would only receive bailout money if it met all the agreements made with the European Union.

"We will only give it if Greece meets all agreements. Otherwise they won't get the money," Rutte told Dutch television programme EenVandaag.

Greece would not be offered any more than the existing package of 130 billion euros $168 billion (104 billion pounds), Rutte said.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)