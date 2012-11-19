AMSTERDAM The new Dutch finance minister raised the option on Monday of giving Greece lower interest rates or more time to repay its bailout, marking a shift from his predecessor's hardline approach to the euro crisis.

Addressing parliament before a critical euro zone meeting on Greece, Jeroen Dijsselbloem reiterated the Dutch position that a writedown of the Greek debt held by European states was not an option.

But in a marked change of tone from his predecessor Jan Kees de Jager, who warned repeatedly that concessions could encourage Greece to ease up on austerity and reforms, Dijsselbloem said:

"There are different ways (in which) Greece is currently funded: bilaterally, via the IMF, by bond buys on the market. For all these there are options to look at maturities and interest rates."

He added: "In the end, European countries will have to meet Greece halfway to get a sustainable perspective."

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday to try to resolve differences over how to stop Greece's debt burden from growing.

Dijsselbloem ruled out additional funds for the current support programme, which runs until 2014, although he said he could not rule out the possibility of another programme for Greece.

He also said the Netherlands and other countries were lobbying for future payouts of aid to Greece to be made dependent on other issues, including improving the country's tax collection system and privatisation programme.

"During last week's Eurogroup I said progress is not visible from the documents received so far. Those show too little progress. So there will have to be new documents and Greece has been questioned intensively about the progress of numerous programmes," he said.

But he also suggested there were "different ways to look at maturities and interest rates. They all have a different impact, including the date at which the benefit materialises.

"It makes a difference to the costs for the Netherlands. We will develop the most optimal variant," Dijsselbleom said, adding he did not want to give more details because it would undermine the Dutch negotiating position.

"The date is just one form of making the debt sustainable. If you change the date then you may also have to do something extra with the total sum etcetera," Dijsselbleom said.

(Editing by Sara Webb/Ruth Pitchford)