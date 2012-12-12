Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday asked parliament to vote against a motion opposing the payment of the next tranche of international aid to Greece.
The motion was submitted by lawmaker Tony van Dijck of the eurosceptic Freedom Party of populist politician Geert Wilders.
"I advise against it," Rutte said in the Lower House.
Parliament is due to vote on the motion later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Anthony Deutsch and Patrick Graham)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.