Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
AMSTERDAM The Dutch parliament overwhelmingly rejected a motion on Wednesday to block the next tranche of international aid to Greece.
A majority of parties in the 150-seat Lower House voted against the motion, submitted by lawmaker Tony van Dijck of the eurosceptic Freedom Party of populist politician Geert Wilders.
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte had asked the house to vote against it.
A majority of parties also supported Greece's new debt deal agreed by European leaders last month, as was widely expected.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.